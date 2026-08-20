Diamondbacks President Shares Cryptic Update on Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still searching for answers regarding infielder Ketel Marte, who remains away from the team after ditching the club for a series against the Boston Red Sox.

Team president Derrick Hall appeared on the radio show Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports to share an update on Marte. “Still a complete mystery,” Hall said. “It’s just bizarre.”

Marte did not show up to Fenway Park for a matchup against the Red Sox on Monday, August 17. Manager Torey Lovullo was unaware of Marte’s status and originally planned to have him in the lineup. “It’s been a crazy day,” Lovullo said after Monday’s game, relayed by ESPN. “All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue; we’re just trying to figure that out.”

Arizona Diamondbacks President Speaks on the Ketel Marte Situation: ‘Still a Complete Mystery’

The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list earlier this week. The move allowed the club to add another player to the roster against the Red Sox. Infielder Jose Fernandez joined the team at Fenway Park. He started all three games and recorded four hits in 11 at-bats.

Marte returned to Arizona for an MRI on his knee. He had been dealing with the injury during a recent series against the Atlanta Braves. Players are not required to return to their team’s facility for imaging. That type of procedure can easily be done while the team is on the road.

The Diamondbacks will open a series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, August 21. It’s unclear when Marte will rejoin the team.

Marte Disappears For the Second Straight Season

Arizona has already been through this scenario once with Marte. He was placed on the restricted list in July last season after failing to report back to the club coming out of the 2025 All-Star Break. Marte had dealt with a burglary at his home in Arizona. He took extra time to return from the Dominican Republic after the break.

The Diamondbacks looked to trade Marte heading into the 2026 season. They had a significant asking price for the three-time All-Star and were unable to strike a deal. Marte inked a six-year, $116.5 million extension heading into the 2025 campaign. He’ll be under contract through at least the 2030 season. Marte has a player option for 2031. He’ll be 37 that year.

Marte has posted a 105 wRC+ through 118 games. He’s popped 21 home runs, but is hitting just .249. The second baseman abandoned the team at a critical time. Arizona sits one game out of the final NL Wild Card spot.