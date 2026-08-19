Ketel Marte’s Agent Provides Major Update on Diamondbacks All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had to navigate the last two games against the Boston Red Sox without three-time All-Star infielder Ketel Marte.

However, the reasoning behind his absence remained unclear after he traveled with the team to Boston but never showed up at the ballpark Monday night for the series opener.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Marte was dealing with a personal matter and had returned to Arizona to undergo an MRI on his knee, adding another layer of concern. On Wednesday, however, we finally got some clarity as his agent, Charisse Espinosa-Dash, provided an update.

Marte’s Agent Provides Update

The update was given to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who then shared it publicly.

“He is currently managing a personal matter and will be undergoing an MRI on his knee tomorrow,” Espinosa-Dash said. “Ketel appreciates the unwavering support from fans, teammates, the Diamondbacks organization, and Torey Lovullo during this time. He remains optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to returning to the field to contribute to the team as soon as possible.”

Charisse Espinosa-Dash, agent for Ketel Marte, shared the following update with me today: “He is currently managing a personal matter and will be undergoing an MRI on his knee tomorrow. Ketel appreciates the unwavering support from fans, teammates, the Diamondbacks organization,… — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 19, 2026

Torey Lovullo Speaks on Marte’s Absence

Marte is out of the lineup again Wednesday, and it’s still unclear when he’ll return. However, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo made it clear that the team needs him as they remain in the middle of a National League playoff race, sitting 2.0 games out of a Wild Card spot.

“We need him,” Lovullo said before Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox. “He’s one of the best players in the National League as far as I’m concerned.”