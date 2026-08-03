Hi, Subscriber

Diamondbacks Trade for Long-Time Cardinal Minutes Before Deadline: Report

  • 225 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lars Nootbaar
Getty
The Arizona Diamondbacks traded for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar minutes before the MLB trade deadline.

Throughout the hours leading to the MLB trade deadline, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was involved in trade talks.

However, just minutes before the deadline, the Cardinals traded the 28-year-old to the Arizona Diamondbacks, per MLB.com’s Derrick Goold and ESPN’s Jorge Castillo and Alden Gonzales.

Goold shared a picture of Nootbaar hugging Cardinals manager Oli Marmol ahead of the official announcement.

Most notably, the San Diego Padres showed interest while hunting left-handed bats. Their NL West rival came from behind and got Nootbaar while in search of a lefty.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

0 Comments

Diamondbacks Trade for Long-Time Cardinal Minutes Before Deadline: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x