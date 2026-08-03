Diamondbacks Trade for Long-Time Cardinal Minutes Before Deadline: Report

Throughout the hours leading to the MLB trade deadline, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was involved in trade talks.

However, just minutes before the deadline, the Cardinals traded the 28-year-old to the Arizona Diamondbacks, per MLB.com’s Derrick Goold and ESPN’s Jorge Castillo and Alden Gonzales.

Goold shared a picture of Nootbaar hugging Cardinals manager Oli Marmol ahead of the official announcement.

Most notably, the San Diego Padres showed interest while hunting left-handed bats. Their NL West rival came from behind and got Nootbaar while in search of a lefty.