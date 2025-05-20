Arizona Pitcher’s Changeup Devastates Rockies in Near-No-Hit Effort

On Sunday, May 18, Merrill Kelly delivered a masterful performance, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

Kelly’s seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters, underscored his role as a cornerstone of the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff.

Merrill Kelly says he’s not totally satisfied with his performance given how some hitters got ahead of him, but it’s hard not to feel good about the 7-inning, 1-hit outing. pic.twitter.com/BFIvjnUuhw — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 19, 2025

Setting the Tone Early

The Diamondbacks seized an early lead when Ketel Marte launched a solo home run in the first inning.

This early run proved to be the game’s only score, placing the onus on Kelly to maintain the slim advantage.

Kelly rose to the occasion, retiring the first 15 batters he faced. His bid for a no-hitter was broken in the sixth inning when Jordan Beck doubled down the third-base line.

Undeterred, Kelly continued to dominate, finishing his outing with 109 pitches, three walks, and 11 strikeouts—just one shy of his career high.

Mastery of the Changeup

A key to Kelly’s success was his exceptional use of the changeup. He threw the pitch 29 times, inducing 17 swings and 11 whiffs from Rockies hitters.

This pitch selection kept the Colorado lineup off-balance and contributed significantly to his high strikeout total.

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer acknowledged Kelly’s prowess, stating, “He changes speeds so well; he nibbles. He’s a really good pitcher, man. He knows what he’s doing. We just didn’t have an answer for him today.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Michael McDermott, “In 2025, opposing hitters are batting .183 with a 33.3% whiff rate against his changeup.

“It only has about a velocity difference of 4 MPH compared to his three different fastballs, but has an above-average 35.2 inches of drop, which allows the pitch to sink below the swing path of opposing hitters.”

A Timely Performance

Kelly’s dominant outing came at a crucial moment for the Diamondbacks. The team was coming off a taxing 14-12 loss to the Rockies the previous day, which had depleted their bullpen.

Manager Torey Lovullo emphasized the importance of Kelly’s performance, noting, “He’s got a great heartbeat, a great understanding of what it takes to go out and execute. Nothing fazes him.”

Kelly himself reflected on the significance of the win, saying, “Coming into this series, I think everybody’s aware of how they’re doing this year.

I think you circle certain series over the course of the year as emphasis to really try to take advantage and take those wins.”

Securing the Victory

After Kelly’s seven innings, the Diamondbacks’ bullpen preserved the shutout. Despite a tense ninth inning where the Rockies loaded the bases, closer Shelby Miller secured the final outs, earning his fourth save of the season.

The win improved the Diamondbacks’ home record to 13-13 and prevented the Rockies from securing their first series win of the season.

Colorado’s record fell to 8-38, marking the worst start in modern MLB history.

Kelly’s performance not only secured a vital win for the Diamondbacks but also reinforced his status as a reliable and consistent presence in the rotation.

As the team prepares for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kelly’s leadership and effectiveness on the mound will continue to be invaluable assets.

In a season filled with challenges, Merrill Kelly’s unwavering composure and skill have been instrumental in the Diamondbacks’ pursuit of success.