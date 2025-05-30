Rosenthal Says Diamondbacks ‘Depleted’ as Trade Deadline Nears

In a recent appearance on Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal provided a candid evaluation of the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ current state, stating, “They are depleted right now, and it’s hurting them.”

This comment underscores the team’s ongoing challenges with injuries and roster depth, which have significantly impacted their performance in the 2025 season.

"They are depleted right now, and it's hurting them."@Ken_Rosenthal explores looming decisions for the D'backs with two months to go until the trade deadline… pic.twitter.com/Wkr38CLldf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 28, 2025

Rotation Ravaged by Injuries

The Diamondbacks’ starting rotation has been particularly hard-hit. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery underwent Tommy John surgery in March and is out for the season.

Eduardo Rodriguez, another key starter, has been sidelined since mid-May with shoulder inflammation, with his return date uncertain. Additionally, Blake Walston is also out for the season due to elbow issues.

These absences have forced the team to rely on less experienced pitchers. Ryne Nelson, stepping in for Rodriguez, delivered a strong performance recently, pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Pirates. However, the overall lack of depth in the rotation remains a concern.

The bullpen has not been spared from the injury bug. Closer A.J. Puk was moved to the 60-day injured list due to elbow inflammation, and reliever Justin Martinez is also on the 15-day IL with shoulder issues. These setbacks have strained the bullpen’s effectiveness, leading to inconsistent performances in late-game situations.

In response, the Diamondbacks have made roster adjustments, including sending up Jeff Brigham and optioning Kevin Ginkel to Triple-A Reno to work on his mechanics after a challenging start to the season.

Offense Providing a Silver Lining

Despite the pitching struggles, the Diamondbacks’ offense has shown resilience. Eugenio Suárez has been a standout, hitting his 15th home run of the season recently, tying him for third in the National League.

Josh Naylor and Ketel Marte have also contributed significantly, with Naylor adding his sixth homer and Marte providing consistent hitting.

These offensive efforts have been crucial in keeping the team competitive, especially during a recent 5-0 victory over the Pirates that snapped a five-game losing streak.

As the Diamondbacks sit below .500, the path forward remains challenging. The team must navigate a tough schedule while managing a drained roster.

Rosenthal’s observation highlights the urgency for the Diamondbacks to find solutions, whether through internal development or potential trades, to bolster their pitching staff and maintain competitiveness in the NL West.

Assessing the Trade Deadline Landscape

As the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline approaches, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves at a crossroads. Conversely, if the team continues to struggle, there may be considerations to part with players on expiring contracts.

One such player is starter Merrill Kelly, who has delivered a strong performance this season with a 3.52 ERA over 11 starts. As he is in a walk year, Kelly could attract interest from teams seeking reliable starting pitching.

Similarly, Suárez, also set to become a free agent at the end of the season, could be a valuable asset for teams in need of offensive support.

“It’s tough because it is not yet even June, and we’re two months away from the Deadline,” Rosenthal said. “So, you’re not going to see a lot of urgency from teams, either on the buy or sell side, to make moves…

“That’s why trades are so difficult until we get closer to the Deadline. Then the urgency increases for everyone involved.”

Comparing the 2023 and 2025 Diamondbacks

As of May 29, the Diamondbacks hold a 27–29 record, placing them fourth in the NL West division. This marks a noticeable decline from their performance at the same point a few years ago.

In 2023, the Diamondbacks had a strong start. By June 1, they had a 34–23 record, leading the NL West and positioning themselves as serious contenders. This momentum carried them through the season, culminating in a postseason run that led to a World Series appearance against the Texas Rangers.

The contrast between the two seasons underscores the challenges the team faces in 2025. Injuries and roster depth issues have contributed to their current sub-.500 standing, highlighting the need for strategic decisions.