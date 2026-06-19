Diamondbacks Lose Ryne Nelson to Concerning Injury, Face Rotation Questions

The Arizona Diamondbacks‘ starting rotation took a tough hit. Right-hander Ryne Nelson has a partially torn flexor tendon, reports Arizona Sports 98.7 radio host John Gambadoro.

Nelson has been placed on the 15-day injured list, with Yilber Diaz being recalled from Triple-A Reno. Diaz will serve as an extra reliever until the Diamondbacks need another starter.

2026 hasn’t been a great year for Nelson. The right-hander has a 4.97 ERA in 15 starts, with his strikeout rate dropping to just 17.5%.

He’s struggled to develop any consistent secondary pitches to complement a rising fastball in the 94-98 MPH range. That’s led to a barrel rate north of 10% on the season and 1.94 home runs surrendered per nine innings.

Nelson will likely be shut down until the All-Star break before being re-evaluated. If he needs surgery to address the tear, it will effectively end his season. Otherwise, they’ll go the rehab route and hope for the best.

If Nelson returns at all this season, he would need a full Spring Training-like build-up once he resumes throwing this season. On that timeline, it would be tough to envision him returning as a starter this season. At best, he’d be a multi-inning reliever, assuming his velocity comes back in the rehab process.

Diamondbacks Lose Another Starter to Injury

The injury is a big blow to the Diamondbacks, who are fighting for a postseason spot. They enter their series against the Minnesota Twins with a 38-36 record after back-to-back series wins against the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels.

Arizona has already had another rotation setback this year, as Corbin Burnes’ return from Tommy John surgery has been delayed. Burnes suffered a teres major strain while ramping up in his rehab. The best-case scenario is the Diamondbacks’ $210 million ace returns in September.

When talking about his biggest needs at the deadline, general manager Mike Hazen wanted to avoid the rotation. However, Nelson’s injury puts that need back near the top of the list.

Arizona enters play on June 19 just half a game back of the National League’s final Wild Card spot. The question is will the team play well enough to justify making additions that could push them over the top?

Who Replaces Ryne Nelson in the Diamondbacks’ Rotation?

Arizona is now down two starters until September at the earliest. To combat their thinning pitching depth, the Diamondbacks optioned Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A. He’s been stretching out again as a starter.

However, he’s not fully stretched out enough to be considered an option through the next turn. Pfaadt’s last outing was 3.1 innings and 45 pitches. Adding 15 pitches per start, that means it will take another three starts for a starter’s workload.

So it forces Hazen to decide where the 27-year-old’s next outing will be. He could bring him up and finish that process in the majors, which puts constraints on the bullpen. Or he’ll have to choose between his starters in Triple-A Reno.

Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt, and Dylan Ray are all on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster. Yu-Min Lin is a possible non-roster option, but he can’t pitch until the 23rd at the earliest. There would have to be a 40-man move, but they can just move Ryne Nelson to the 60-day injured list.

Ray is not a likely candidate for a promotion after just returning from his own injury. His last outing lasted a third of an inning while attempting to piggyback behind Pfaadt on June 14. Arizona will want a pitcher more stretched out to make this start.

That leaves just Drake and Bratt as realistic option. Bratt’s last outing was

Due to the off-day between the Angels and Twins series, the Diamondbacks don’t need a fifth starter until June 23 at the latest. If they push back Nelson’s spot into the Cardinals series, that opens up the door for Bratt to make his MLB debut. The only question would be on four or five days’ rest.