Diamondbacks Sign Outfielder in Midst of PED Suspension: What it Means

With the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to catch up to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West and while battling for a Wild Card spot, they decided to add a new free agent. Per Bob Nightengale, the Diamondbacks signed outfielder Max Kepler.

Kepler most recently played for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025. Prior to that, he’d spent his entire career, going back to 2015, with the Minnesota Twins. However, following the 2025 season, when Kepler hit free agency, he received an 80-game PED suspension.

The positive test was for Trenbolone, which is in violation of MLB’s drug policy. This came after what was, by WAR, the worst season of his career. He was only 0.1 wins above replacement, after his previous worst was 1.1 in 2020, in which he was limited to 48 games. In total, with the Phillies, he hit .216 with a .300 OBP, a .391 slugging percentage, and a .691 OPS.

The PED Suspension Hangs Over Max Kepler and the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks won’t be getting Max Kepler right away. According to Nightengale’s reporting, Kepler still needs to serve his suspension. As such, he currently remains on the restricted list.

That’s somewhat in contradiction to reporting ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez at the time Kepler’s suspension was announced. Back in January, Gonzalez noted, “As part of a negotiated settlement with the league, Kepler does not technically need to sign before his suspension begins. He will receive credit against his 80-game penalty through games played by the Phillies if he is not on a team before the season, a source with knowledge of the situation said. A league spokesperson declined comment.”

At this point, the Phillies have played 65 games. That would mean that Kepler only actually has 15 games left on his suspension and could be playing for the Diamondbacks in June.

However, if the Diamondbacks do make the playoffs, Kepler will not be available to them. Regardless of if he’s completed the suspension or not, he is ineligible for the 2026 postseason.

It is, reportedly, a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks. So, the hope is that Kepler can give Arizona’s offense a boost, getting to the postseason once he does return from suspension. Meanwhile, Kepler is hoping to re-establish himself going into free agency once again next offseason.

How Max Kepler Fits in for the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a position to compete for a postseason spot again in 2026. They don’t want a struggling offense to get in the way of that, and the offense is struggling for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is currently tied for 23rd in MLB in team OPS, hitting a .695 mark this season. That includes a notable home run issue. The Diamondbacks have only hit 58 at the time of writing, which is good for 26th in MLB. In batting average, they’re more toward the middle of the pack, but there is a major power outage in Arizona.

This isn’t a new problem for Arizona. It was also recently reported that the Diamondbacks are looking for a left-handed bat at the trade deadline. That came after general manager Mike Hazen admitted the lineup needed more power and leaned right-handed too much.

Max Kepler is a lefty who could help give the outfield another option. At his best, he hit 36 home runs back in 2019. He was down to 18 home runs a season ago, but that doesn’t mean he can’t provide anything for the Diamondbacks at this stage in his career. That is, once he returns from suspension.