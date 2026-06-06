5-Year MLB Pitcher Leaves Diamondbacks for KBO Opportunity

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Thomas Hatch will go overseas for his next opportunity. The Gate’s JH Bae reports that the SSG Landers landed the right-hander for $590K.

Hatch, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2026 season. The right-hander’s career has spanned four different MLB organizations and two countries. He pitched for Hiroshima in 2024 before returning to the States.

In 51 appearances, seven of which were starts, Hatch is 6-5 with a 5.24 ERA.

Thomas Hatch’s Short Tenure with the Diamondbacks

While he was invited to big league camp, Hatch was never in serious consideration for a spot on the roster. Arizona aggressively addressed the starting rotation in free agency, signing three right-handers.

With no path to make the roster, either as a starter or a reliever, the right-hander reported to Triple-A Reno as a starter. In 11 starts with the Aces, Hatch was 1-1 with a 4.18 ERA. While he didn’t strike out many hitters, with 34 punchouts in 51.2 innings, he only walked 10 hitters.

The Diamondbacks’ rotation hasn’t quite performed to expectations in 2026. Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Soroka have carried this unit. But the combined performance of Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, and Ryne Nelson has kept the club from building any momentum this season.

Further compounding the issue is the lack of viable depth in the organization. Brandon Pfaadt was recently optioned to Reno to stretch out as a starter after a run in the bullpen. With fewer opportunities available for Hatch to resurface in the major leagues, he elected to go overseas again.

Considering his strong work in one of the more notorious hitter-friendly leagues, it’s no surprise he got interest from the KBO. The Diamondbacks released the right-hander on June 4, per the Aces’ transactions tracker.

Diamondbacks Rotation Situation After Thomas Hatch’s Release

Hatch’s release likely offers very little impact on the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff. The bullpen has been trending better of late, save for their blowout loss to the Washington Nationals.

Arizona’s biggest issue entering June has been the inconsistent performances from their five starters. Michael Soroka and Eduardo Rodriguez have ERAs under 3.50. However, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Ryne Nelson are over 4.60. Both Gallen and Kelly are enduring the worst stretch of their respective careers.

The decision to send down Pfaadt is one of depth, and because Corbin Burnes suffered a setback. Arizona’s $210-million starter has been out since June 1 of last season after tearing the UCL in his right elbow and subsequent Tommy John surgery. He’s not expected back until September at the earliest.

Their minor league starter depth has also been negatively impacted by injuries. Blake Walston is recovering from his own Tommy John surgery. Cristian Mena underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after missing most of 2025 with a teres major strain.

There isn’t much the Diamondbacks can do to address their rotation until they get closer to the trade deadline. They are 33-30 and sitting half a game out of a postseason spot entering play on June 6. Arizona should lean towards being a buyer, where they can add an impact starter to their rotation.