Athletics Announce Nick Kurtz News During Twins Series

The Athletics secured a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the series opener.

Entering July, the Athletics were still in the mix in the AL West. However, they have gone 3-14 throughout the month and now sit 15 games below .500.

Despite their struggles, the team received some positive news Saturday afternoon regarding second-year star slugger Nick Kurtz.

Athletics Announce News on Kurtz

Kurtz was named a first-time All-Star this season but missed the game in his home state of Pennsylvania due to an injury he suffered before the All-Star break.

The last game he played was on July 9 before the Athletics placed him on the 10-day injured list on July 10 with a right thumb capsule sprain.

On Saturday, the A’s officially announced Kurtz’s activation from the IL, with the young slugger returning to the lineup for the second game of the series against Minnesota.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/9OwVilNgbu — Athletics (@Athletics) July 25, 2026

A’s Fans React to News

@harold_: “Big Amish is back!”

@sopheeuhh_: “KURTZY IS BACK I COULD CRY.”

@PhillipRomanscu: “How is Kurtz activated from the IL but not Gelof?”

@stackmanran: “Demon back.”

Kurtz’s 2026 Season

Kurtz has played in 92 games this season and is slashing .266/.497/.902 with 89 hits, 20 home runs, and 66 RBIs.

This comes after a rookie season in 2025 in which he was named Rookie of the Year and won a Silver Slugger Award, finishing the year with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs across 117 games.

A’s Right Now

The Athletics enter Saturday 8.0 games back in the division and 9.0 games behind in the Wild Card race, making them likely sellers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

They boast plenty of young and appealing talent, but they don’t have many obvious rentals outside of a handful of names, such as Jeff McNeil, Jeffrey Springs, Mark Leiter Jr., and Jonah Heim, who the Athletics could move at the trade deadline.

There is a possibility of a larger move involving a player like Shea Langeliers, but it would likely require a significant haul in return.