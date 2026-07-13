Coach Fired Following MLB Team’s 9-Game Losing Streak

The MLB All-Star break allows teams to evaluate themselves and make potential changes before the second half of the season. It also gives clubs time to prepare for the trade deadline in early August.

One of those teams making a change was the struggling Athletics, who entered Monday on a nine-game losing streak and had lost 17 of their last 20 games.

Athletics Fire Pitching Coach

The A’s decided to fire pitching coach Scott Emerson, who had been a staple of the organization for more than two decades. Bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will replace him as the interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

“The A’s have dismissed pitching coach Scott Emerson,” the team announced. “Bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will serve as interim pitching coach for the remainder of the 2026 season.”

The A’s have dismissed pitching coach Scott Emerson. Bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will serve as interim pitching coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. — A’s Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 13, 2026

Emerson’s Coaching Career With A’s

Emerson first joined the A’s organization in 2002 as a minor league pitching coach. He worked throughout several of the team’s affiliates before earning a promotion to bullpen coach with the major league club in 2014.

He spent three seasons in that role before the Athletics named him pitching coach in 2017. Emerson held that position for the past nine seasons.

The team’s recent struggles ultimately led to a change, with the pitching staff playing a major role in their disappointing season. The Athletics have fallen from second place in the division during the first half to fourth place with a 41-55 record.

Their starting rotation has posted a combined 5.21 ERA, the worst mark in the American League and only better than the Colorado Rockies‘ 5.44 ERA. Colorado’s numbers are often inflated because of the effects of playing half their games at Coors Field.