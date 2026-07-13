Hi, Subscriber

Coach Fired Following MLB Team’s 9-Game Losing Streak

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Pitching coach Scott Emerson #14 of the Athletics talks with Shea Langeliers #23 and Luis Morales #58 during the top of the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park on September 27, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

The MLB All-Star break allows teams to evaluate themselves and make potential changes before the second half of the season. It also gives clubs time to prepare for the trade deadline in early August.

One of those teams making a change was the struggling Athletics, who entered Monday on a nine-game losing streak and had lost 17 of their last 20 games.

Athletics Fire Pitching Coach

The A’s decided to fire pitching coach Scott Emerson, who had been a staple of the organization for more than two decades. Bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will replace him as the interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

“The A’s have dismissed pitching coach Scott Emerson,” the team announced. “Bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will serve as interim pitching coach for the remainder of the 2026 season.”

Emerson’s Coaching Career With A’s

Emerson first joined the A’s organization in 2002 as a minor league pitching coach. He worked throughout several of the team’s affiliates before earning a promotion to bullpen coach with the major league club in 2014.

He spent three seasons in that role before the Athletics named him pitching coach in 2017. Emerson held that position for the past nine seasons.

The team’s recent struggles ultimately led to a change, with the pitching staff playing a major role in their disappointing season. The Athletics have fallen from second place in the division during the first half to fourth place with a 41-55 record.

Their starting rotation has posted a combined 5.21 ERA, the worst mark in the American League and only better than the Colorado Rockies‘ 5.44 ERA. Colorado’s numbers are often inflated because of the effects of playing half their games at Coors Field.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Coach Fired Following MLB Team’s 9-Game Losing Streak

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x