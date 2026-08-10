Athletics’ Jacob Wilson Sets Unique MLB Record

In just his second full season at the major league level, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson is already making MLB history.

On Sunday night, as the Athletics picked up a series win over the Boston Red Sox, Wilson played in his 111th straight game without recording an error. By doing so, he surpassed former Athletic Mike Bordick’s 24 year old record for the longest errorless streak by a shortstop in the history of Major League Baseball. Bordick set the record at the age of 36 during the 2002 season while a member of the Baltimore Orioles and finished the season with just a single error.

Bordick and Wilson Reflect on the Record

“[I’m] a little surprised that record got broken,” Bordick said on MLB Network Radio. “That young man is picking it out there as an Athletic.”

“It’s a special day for me, but at the end of the day, we got our first series win in a long time against a great opponent,” Wilson told MLB.com’s Greg Levinsky.

Ironically, Bordick’s sole error in the 2002 season was on April 10, 2002, less than two weeks after Wilson was born on March 30. As for Wilson, his most recent error came more than a calendar year ago. He had a single error on July 6, 2025 against the Athletics’ Northern California rival, the San Francisco Giants. It was his eighth error of his rookie season.

During the 2026 season, Wilson has had 81 putouts and 128 assists, along with 28 double plays, yet has been perfect to this point.

A Big Year

Wilson, 24, has been limited to just 76 of the Athletics’ 118 games this year due to injury, but when in the lineup, he’s been one of their most reliable bats as well. His .269 batting average is the most among any Athletic to appear in more than 70 games to this point in the season and the second-highest amongst any player to appear in more than 20 games, trailing just Zack Gelof’s .273 average.

It’s been a big year for Wilson, both on and off of the field, as he signed a huge contract extension to stay with the Athletics back in February. His new contract runs through the 2032 season and is worth a total of $70 million. The Athletics also have a team option for the 2033 season, which they’ll likely pick up if he continues to develop at this pace.

Wilson has almost certainly entered himself into the conversation for a Gold Glove this season, the only thing holding him back will likely be his low number of games played when the season draws to a close. He’ll have to play every inning for the rest of the month to hit the 750 threshold before the Athletics’ 138th game to qualify for the award, which may be a tough task.

Wilson has come quite a long way from when the Athletics drafted him sixth overall just three years ago. When healthy, he’s been a major bright spot for a struggling team. However, for him to truly show his long-term value to the organization, he’ll have to find a way to be on the field more regularly.