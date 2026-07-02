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Athletics Provide Update on Minor League Prospect After Terrifying Injury

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 10: Manager Mark Kotsay of the Athletics looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 10, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A terrifying injury to No. 18 prospect Ryan Lasko has left the Athletics organization filled with concern over the last 24 to 48 hours.

Lasko, who plays for the Double-A Midland RockHounds, collided with right fielder Devin Taylor in the outfield. The impact left Lasko on the ground with little movement as Taylor chased down the baseball after it rolled to the wall.

After being stretchered off the field, Lasko underwent spinal decompression and stabilization surgery to repair a C6-C7 vertebra fracture. Fortunately, he is now in stable condition.

Athletics Manager Mark Kotsay Speaks

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay spoke to the media on Wednesday and provided a detailed update on Lasko’s condition following the injury.

“He’s stable,” Kotsay said before Wednesday’s game. “The unfortunate part of that injury is that the swelling of the spine is to the extent where he doesn’t have feeling in his lower half.

“There’s hope that feeling comes back. It’s obviously going to take some time, but the positive from the doctors is that there’s not a definitive statement saying he’s not going to regain feeling.”

A’s GM David Forst Releases Statement

A’s general manager David Forst also released a statement following the injury. He revealed that he had been in touch with Ryan’s mother, Patti, to pass along the organization’s support. He also praised the training staff for acting quickly at the scene.

“I’ve been in touch with Ryan’s mom, Patti, to pass along the organization’s support and to let her know that all of us, throughout our system, have them in our thoughts and prayers,” Forst said. “We are incredibly grateful to Noah Huff and Audy Merrick, our athletic trainers in Midland, for their on-field actions last night, as well as to the Frisco RoughRiders and the paramedics on the scene. We are encouraged by the reports and updates from Dr. Jonathan Poggi, and we will continue to put all of the resources of our medical staff toward supporting Ryan and his recovery.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Athletics Provide Update on Minor League Prospect After Terrifying Injury

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