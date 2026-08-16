Athletics Provide Tyler Soderstrom Injury Update Ahead of Series Finale vs. Rangers

Injuries have come at a consistent rate for the Athletics down the stretch. Key players like Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, and Brent Rooker have been on the mend for extended periods. Now, Tyler Soderstrom will join the list.

Soderstrom, 24, was held out of the A’s lineup on Aug. 15 because of a left hip issue. The injury will require an extended recovery period for the outfielder.

The A’s placed Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list with a left hip impingement, the team announced ahead of their series finale against the Texas Rangers.

In a corresponding move, the A’s recalled infielder Darell Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas.

More Information on Tyler Soderstrom’s Injury

Tyler Soderstrom’s hip issue has been an ongoing issue for the infielder throughout the season.

The 24-year-old missed time on the injured list after picking up a left hip impingement in late June. The injury resulted in Soderstrom missing time on the 10-day injured list through July 8.

Soderstrom still appears to be experiencing discomfort in the same hip and will miss time down the stretch. He will be eligible to return from the injured list on Aug. 25.

After a breakout year last season, Soderstrom has had another consistent campaign in 2026. Through 109 games, he has a .245/.338/.472 hitting line with 19 home runs, 56 RBI, and two stolen bases.

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He’s on pace for back-to-back 20-home-run seasons.

The A’s will bring up infielder Darrell Hernaiz to the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old has spent time split between the big leagues and minors in 2026. Through 47 games with the club this season, Hernaiz is batting .237/.318/.288 with one home run, seven RBI, and three stolen bases.

Jacob Wilson Returns to Lineup on Sunday

In the weekend series against the Texas Rangers, shortstop Jacob Wilson also picked up a setback. In the series-opener between the two teams, Wilson was hit by a pitch, resulting in a left-hand contusion.

Wilson, 24, was held out of the A’s loss to the Rangers on Aug. 15, but will return, start at shortstop, and bat third in the lineup on Sunday.

The setback occurred after Wilson broke the MLB record for the longest errorless streak by a shortstop (111 consecutive games) on Aug. 9. The errorless streak has spanned dating back to the 2025 season.

After earning his first All-Star nod in 2025, Wilson, like the rest of the A’s roster, has faced multiple setbacks this season. He’s gone through multiple injured list stints in 2026, dealing with left shoulder and right thumb injuries.

In 79 games in 2026, Wilson is batting .269/.301/.392 with seven home runs, 37 RBI, and four stolen bases.

The A’s currently sit at the bottom of the American League with a 48-75 record. Their playoff hopes are fading as they sit 12.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.