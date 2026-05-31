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Former Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 29: Sean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by Manager Brian Snitker #43 after the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at SunTrust Park on July 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox continued their series with the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field.

The White Sox won by a score of 7-1.

Former Braves 1st-Round Pick Thriving

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The White Sox have been one of the best surprises in the MLB this season.

One of their new players who is doing well is Sean Newcomb.

The 32-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 23 games.

He had signed with the franchise over the offseason.

The White Sox wrote (via X) on December 23: “The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb on a one-year, $4.5-million contract. To make room for Newcomb on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated left-hander Ryan Rolison for assignment.”

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field on May 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Newcomb’s MLB Career

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch in the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newcomb was picked in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

He spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the franchise.

In that span, Newcomb went 24-23 with a 4.25 ERA in 144 games.

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves in the dugout during the game against the Colorado Rockies at SunTrust Park on August 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newcomb has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox over 10 MLB seasons.

Over 246 career games, he has gone 30-31 with a 4.10 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Newcomb’s Season

Here’s what people have been saying about Newcomb recently:

@ChiSox_69: “Am I crazy to believe Sean Newcomb has been solid out of the pin and maybe a great trade piece??”

@ThatWsoxfan: “Sean Newcomb has been an excellent pickup so far”

@WhiteSox_JPN (translated to English): “Not getting much buzz, but Sean Newcomb has been putting in solid work as a multi-inning middle reliever up to this point. He’s one of the key contributors who turned us from a team losing by one run into a team winning by one run.”

Braves And White Sox Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 40-19 record in 59 games.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 31-27 record in 58 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New MLB Team

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