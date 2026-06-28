Recent Atlanta Braves Player And 6-Year MLB Veteran Cut By Current Team

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves are coming off a 5-0 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1 going into Sunday’s finale.

Recent Braves Player Cut By Current Team

Earlier this week, news came out that a former Braves player had been designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians.

Tim Stebbins of MLB.com wrote on June 26: “The Guardians have officially selected Cooper Ingle from Columbus. He’s hitting fifth and DH-ing tonight. Stuart Fairchild DFA’d in a corresponding move.”

Fairchild had been in the middle of his first season with Cleveland.

He was batting .158 with three hits, one RBI, three runs and two stolen bases in 14 games.

Looking At Fairchild

Fairchild was picked in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in 28 games for the Braves.

Before the Braves and Guardians, the 30-year-old also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds (over six total MLB seasons).

Over 291 career games, Fairchild is batting .221 with 135 hits, 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, 94 runs and 27 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Fairchild (or if he returns to Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate).

Here’s what people were saying on social media about the news:

Tom Withers: “As expected, Guardians brought up C/DH Cooper Ingle from Columbus, DFA’d OF Stuart Fairchild. Ingle, 24, was batting .292 with 12 homers, 41 RBI for Clippers. Posted .967 OPS in 51 games.”

@dadonoverload: “I’m sure Stuart Fairchild is a solid dude and to make it onto a major league roster is an amazing accomplishment but he put up some of the worst, most overmatched at bats I’ve ever seen. Good luck Stuart, we’ll always have Spring Training 2026 & the WBC”

@BigJakeCLE: “I’ve watched a lot of bad baseball players put on a Guardians uniform over the years, but Stuart Fairchild might genuinely be the worst of the bunch. I’m beyond happy he’s off this team. Hopefully we never have to watch that experiment again.”