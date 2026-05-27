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8-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For Atlanta Braves Minor League Team

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 19: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Texas Rangers runs the bases following a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning of a game at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Braves won by a score of 7-6.

Michael Harris led the team with four hits and three RBI’s.

MLB Vet Playing For Braves Minor League Team

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that an MLB veteran is currently playing for the Gwinnett Stripers (their Triple-A affiliate).

Rowdy Tellez is batting .257 with 38 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI’s, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 41 games.

Over the offseason, the 31-year-old signed a Minor League deal with the Braves.

Tellez’s MLB Career

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run during the first inning in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field on June 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2019 (at 24), Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBI’s.

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following the Blue Jays, Tellez had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh PiratesSeattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He finished the 2025 season with the Rangers.

Over 776 career games, Tellez is batting .234 with 552 hits, 122 home runs, 368 RBI’s, 278 runs and five stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if the Braves (or another team) give him a chance during the 2026 season.

Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, the Braves have had an incredible start to the year.

They are the best team in baseball (and at the top of the National League East) with a 37-18 record in 55 games.

On the road, the Braves have gone 20-8 in 28 games away from Truist Park.

After two more games in Boston, they will head to Ohio for a series with the Cincinnati Reds that starts on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For Atlanta Braves Minor League Team

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