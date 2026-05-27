8-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For Atlanta Braves Minor League Team

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Braves won by a score of 7-6.

Michael Harris led the team with four hits and three RBI’s.

MLB Vet Playing For Braves Minor League Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that an MLB veteran is currently playing for the Gwinnett Stripers (their Triple-A affiliate).

Rowdy Tellez is batting .257 with 38 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI’s, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 41 games.

Over the offseason, the 31-year-old signed a Minor League deal with the Braves.

Tellez’s MLB Career

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2019 (at 24), Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBI’s.

Following the Blue Jays, Tellez had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He finished the 2025 season with the Rangers.

Over 776 career games, Tellez is batting .234 with 552 hits, 122 home runs, 368 RBI’s, 278 runs and five stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if the Braves (or another team) give him a chance during the 2026 season.

Braves Right Now

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, the Braves have had an incredible start to the year.

They are the best team in baseball (and at the top of the National League East) with a 37-18 record in 55 games.

On the road, the Braves have gone 20-8 in 28 games away from Truist Park.

After two more games in Boston, they will head to Ohio for a series with the Cincinnati Reds that starts on Friday.