Former Braves Bullpen Arm Finds New Home With Cubs

The Atlanta Braves parted ways with Aaron Bummer after pitching to a 7.63 ERA in 19 appearances. USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale reports that Bummer has found a new home, as the left-hander has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Bummer’s last appearance with the Braves was on May 18. The left-hander surrendered six runs in a 12-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. He was subsequently designated for assignment and released the following day.

A week later, he’s found a new opportunity with a new organization.

Recapping Aaron Bummer’s Tenure With the Braves

The Braves acquired Bummer from the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2024 season. The club paid a premium for two years of control, with 2019 first-rounder Braden Shewmake and former ace Michael Soroka part of a four-player package that went to Chicago. In hindsight, it’s a deal that worked out well for Atlanta despite the rough ending.

The plan was to add a high-leverage lefty to their bullpen, one with both the swing-and-miss and contact suppression he provided. In the three prior seasons, he had struck out 29.0% of hitters and held them to a .233 batting average and .315 slugging percentage.

The first two seasons worked out favorably for the Braves. Bummer struck out more than 25% of hitters and limited them to a .703 OPS.

However, the left-hander’s velocity significantly declined in 2025, taking more than a 2 MPH drop. Once clocking in over 93 MPH, he was under 91. That resulted in his strikeout rate dipping to 21.7% for the season and an increase in OPS to .709.

The velocity problems persisted in 2026, as his four-seamer averaged 90.5 MPH and his sinker 90.2. The walk rate also jumped to 13.0% while his strikeout rate further declined to 16.9%.

Following his disastrous appearance against the Marlins, the Braves decided to eat the remainder of the $9.5 million owed to Bummer. Ultimately, that proved a bitter end for a player who had once provided value to the club.

Aaron Bummer Gets New Opportunity with the Cubs

Bummer will get a fresh opportunity with another organization. The Cubs will likely have the left-hander pitch his way to their Triple-A affiliate and stash him as potential depth.

The club deploys three left-handers in their bullpen between Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Rolison, and Hoby Milner. While all three relievers are healthy, there isn’t much of a path to playing time at the big league level. However, Bummer could be an option if the team experiences injuries.

With a fastball that sits around 90 MPH and less than stellar command, it’s going to be difficult for Bummer to work his way back into the big leagues. However, as a left-handed reliever with a deep mix of fastballs and breaking balls, it’s hard to write him off at the same time.

The Braves would get some salary credit if Bummer resurfaces in the major leagues. He’ll likely make the league minimum should the Cubs call him up to their bullpen, with Atlanta receiving credit for the prorated portion of that salary. Although for their 2026 payroll, it amounts to a drop in the bucket.

Cots Contracts has the Braves with a $253.4 million payroll, the sixth-largest in MLB, putting them above the first threshold for the Competitive Balance Tax. Their additions at the deadline may put them above the second threshold.