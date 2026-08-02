Former Braves Reliever Completes MLB Return With Royals

A former Atlanta Braves reliever is back in the big leagues. The Kansas City Royals announced on X that they have selected left-hander Aaron Bummer from their Triple-A affiliate.

This marks Bummer’s return to the major leagues following his release from the Braves. He previously had a stop with the Chicago Cubs before moving on to the Royals. His return comes two weeks after signing a minor league deal with the club.

Perhaps more fitting about Bummer’s return is that the Royals freed up that roster spot with their recent trade with the Braves. Kansas City sent outfielder Lane Thomas to Atlanta for prospects Lucas Braun and Carter Holton.

Former Braves Reliever Aaron Bummer Resurfaces With Royals

The Braves acquired Aaron Bummer in a deal with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2024 season. Bummer had a 3.69 ERA and 2.87 FIP in his first two seasons in Atlanta.

There were some concerns about his underlying metrics in his second season, as his strikeout rate dropped from 28% to 21%. With Dylan Lee emerging as the top left-hander in the bullpen, Bummer’s role was reduced. After struggling to a 7.63 ERA in 19 appearances, the club cut ties.

In addition to the declining performance, the 32-year-old has seen diminished velocity. In his Braves stint, Bummer was averaging barely over 90 MPH on his four-seamer (90.5) and sinker (90.2).

Bummer will have a chance to prove himself in the Royals bullpen for the final two months. If he stays on the roster for the rest of the season, the Braves should receive a credit on their Competitive Balance Tax payroll. That number will be the prorated version of the league minimum, which will be roughly $260K.

That’s a drop in the bucket for the club’s $254 million CBT payroll. Depending on how much salary they add at the trade deadline, Atlanta could move into the second penalty threshold when the number exceeds $264 million.