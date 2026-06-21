Braves Acquire 2.04-ERA Reliever From Division Rival

The Atlanta Braves have made a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Atlanta acquired 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Schoff from the Nationals on June 20, according to the transactions page. The return was listed, but given he’s a minor-league player, it likely was just cash.

Schoff was rehabbing in Rookie ball this season, going 2-3 with a 2.04 ERA over 17.2 innings. The right-hander reached Triple-A last season, as he was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in 5 games in Triple-A in the Nats system in 2025.

After the trade, the Braves assigned Schoff to the Rome Emperors, the team’s High-A affiliate. However, the right-hander will likely be promoted to Double-A or Triple-A in the near future and could even be a potential bullpen option later this season if his rehab goes well and he continues to pitch well.

Schoff went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Nationals. He pitched for Bryant in college baseball and was a Second Team All-NEC selection in his draft year, as he went 7-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 69.1 innings. Schoff struck out 72 and issued just 14 walks on the year.

Braves Call This Year’s Team ‘Special’

Atlanta has been one of the top teams in the MLB all season, which comes after last year’s disappointment.

The Braves missed the playoffs last year as the team struggled from the get-go. Yet, this season, Atlanta is putting everything together, and Ozzie Albies believes they have a special team.

“This team is really special,” Albies said. “I’ve been on this team for a long time, and it’s a really special group each and every year. This one is definitely one of the top two that I’ve been on. [It’s a] great group of guys. Our staff [does] everything in their power, every single game to go out there and expect to win every day. I’m really honored to be on this team.”

Braves manager Walt Weiss, meanwhile, was asked if he agreed that this group was special and he agreed with Albies’ statement.

“That’s coming from a pretty good source right there,” Weiss said. “He’s been here through it all. This is my ninth year [with the Braves] and Ozzie has been here longer than that. He’s seen it all. That’s a strong statement. We’ve had some really strong teams here and I would tend to agree with him from where I sit.”

The Braves are 48-27 and are 7.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.

Atlanta Could be After Tarik Skubal

With the Braves being one of the top teams in baseball, they could get aggressive ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today said rival executives told him the Braves are a sleeper team to acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

“The sleeper in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, several executives predict, will be Atlanta. The cost could be two of their top-10 prospects, including one who’s in the top 100 overall,” Nightengale wrote.

If the Braves can acquire Skubal, they could very well be the World Series favorites.