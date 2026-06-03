Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Blue Jays Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in Georgia.

They won Tuesday’s showdown by a score of 4-3.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who started in Right Field) finished with one run, one walk and two strikeouts.

Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Fantasy Pros: “ATL Braves Lineup 06/03 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 2. Michael Harris II CF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Mauricio Dubon LF 6. Austin Riley 3B 7. Eli White RF 8. Ha-Seong Kim SS 9. Chadwick Tromp C”

Acuña Jr. has been moved to the DH spot for Wednesday’s game.

He hasn’t been the DH since May 24.

Right now, the former MVP is batting .249 with 43 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 28 runs and 12 stolen bases in 47 games.

After a slow start to the 2026 season, Acuña Jr. has been playing much better as of late.

Social Media Reacts To Acuña Jr.’s Hot Stretch

Here’s what people have been saying about Acuña Jr. lately:

Charlie Goldsmith on May 31: “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap. These are some pretty perfect swings from Ronald Acuña Jr. Few guys in MLB can reach the level he’s at right now (the Reds also saw one of them a few days ago in Juan Soto).”

680 The Fan on June 1: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is putting together a stretch unlike anything baseball has seen in the modern era. Chuck & Chernoff react to Acuña’s historic run, where power, speed, and patience are all on full display.”

Grant McAuley on May 31: “Folks, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back.”

Just Baseball (on May 31): “Ronald Acuña Jr. in his last 4 games: 1-for-3 | HR | 4 RBI | 2 BB | 2 SB 1-for-3 | HR | RBI | 2 BB 2-for-4 | 2 HR | 2 RBI | BB | 2 SB 1-for-1 | HR | RBI (through 1 AB) On. Fire. ”

Acuña Jr. is in his ninth MLB season (all with the Braves).