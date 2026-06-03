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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Blue Jays Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring the game-winning run off a RBI single by Ozzie Albies #1 to give the Braves a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at Truist Park on September 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. also had his 69th and 70th steal of the season to make him the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in Georgia.

They won Tuesday’s showdown by a score of 4-3.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who started in Right Field) finished with one run, one walk and two strikeouts.

Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates following the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Fantasy Pros: “ATL Braves Lineup 06/03 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 2. Michael Harris II CF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Mauricio Dubon LF 6. Austin Riley 3B 7. Eli White RF 8. Ha-Seong Kim SS 9. Chadwick Tromp C”

Acuña Jr. has been moved to the DH spot for Wednesday’s game.

He hasn’t been the DH since May 24.

Right now, the former MVP is batting .249 with 43 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 28 runs and 12 stolen bases in 47 games.

After a slow start to the 2026 season, Acuña Jr. has been playing much better as of late.

Social Media Reacts To Acuña Jr.’s Hot Stretch

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 30, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s what people have been saying about Acuña Jr. lately:

Charlie Goldsmith on May 31: “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap. These are some pretty perfect swings from Ronald Acuña Jr. Few guys in MLB can reach the level he’s at right now (the Reds also saw one of them a few days ago in Juan Soto).”

680 The Fan on June 1: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is putting together a stretch unlike anything baseball has seen in the modern era. Chuck & Chernoff react to Acuña’s historic run, where power, speed, and patience are all on full display.”

Grant McAuley on May 31: “Folks, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back.”

Just Baseball (on May 31): “Ronald Acuña Jr. in his last 4 games: 1-for-3 | HR | 4 RBI | 2 BB | 2 SB 1-for-3 | HR | RBI | 2 BB 2-for-4 | 2 HR | 2 RBI | BB | 2 SB 1-for-1 | HR | RBI (through 1 AB) On. Fire. ”

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third after being driven in on a Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Acuña Jr. is in his ninth MLB season (all with the Braves).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Blue Jays Game

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