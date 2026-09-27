Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Last Game Of MLB Season

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish the 2026 regular season when they play the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Braves most recently won by a score of 8-3 on Saturday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had one strikeout and no hits.

Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 9/27 M. Dubón LF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski DH S. Murphy C H. Kim SS B. Hicklen RF D. Keirsey Jr. CF J. Ritchie SP”

Acuña Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The former MVP comes into the day batting .255 with 104 hits, 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, 61 runs and 21 stolen bases in 107 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@BravesStats: “I’ll be honest: I LOVE seeing Riley batting cleanup here. That’s where he should be. Let’s hope he has a multi-hit day, gets homer #20, and carries good vibes into the postseason.”

@BigWilks23: “One at bat for Olson and get him out of there.”

@meandmyJs: “Def losing the the last game of the reg season! Ughh”

@BALDWIN4MVP: “Type of Lineup in the middle of the 2024-25 season”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs, as they won the National League East division title.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, they look like a true contender to win the World Series this year.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Phillies game moved up to 2:30 pm ET. The Phillies will be the Braves’ WC Series opponent unless they lose to the Rays AND the D-backs beat the Padres today. If the Phillies lose and the D-backs win today, the D-backs have the tiebreaker and thus would be the Braves’ WC Series opponent”