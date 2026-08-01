Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Nationals Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the third game of their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They most recently won by a score of 6-2 on Friday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (who batted 1st) finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/1 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Jarvis SS R. López SP”

Acuna Jr. has been moved down to the 2nd spot in the order on Saturday.

The five-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .239 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 34 runs and 15 stolen bases in 58 games.

He is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (all with Atlanta).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CrosbyBaseball: “For those asking why Mauricio Dubón’s not in the lineup today: He’s hitting .188 with a .424 OPS in the last two weeks and hasn’t been off the lineup card since June 2nd No harm in giving him a day”

@ChoppinBravos: “I said today I would like to see some of these guys get a day off. Good time for Dubón to rest. HSK coming back and not sucking would really good.”

@Sanderzzz_: “Riley and Yaz in a lineup back to back and Dubon on the bench 🤡”

@CollinMoses10: “Go get a W tonight and then use Jarvis/Mateo/Dubon to get guys off their feet tomorrow!”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 65-45 record in 110 games.

After two more games with the Nationals, they will remain at home to host Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.