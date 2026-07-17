Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves went into the All-Star break following a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Braves Announce Acuña Jr. Decision

The Braves have been without one of their best players (Ronald Acuna Jr.) since June 9.

That said, they got a big update before Friday’s game.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today transferred the rehabilitation assignments of OF Ronald Acuña Jr. and INF Ha-Seong Kim to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Before getting hurt, the former MVP had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Mark Bowman: “Acuña and Kim will be playing with Gwinnett in Toledo tonight”

@scottcoleman55: “If you’re a Braves fan and live anywhere near Toledo, Ohio I’ve got some good news for you”

@TGreenhutOD: “Expected for Ronnie, he is headed to Gwinnett to ideally be ready to return next week. HSK joins him there, but will likely stick in Triple-A until his rehab time runs out.”

@murphyjacks0n: “I just really hope they don’t get rushed back again”

@carsontalksball: “I’m really curious to see what the roster transactions are gonna be. My guess is Hicklen will be optioned and Farmer will be DFA’d.”

@BravesMakeMeSad: “Maybe keep Kim in AAA for the rest of the year.”

@hollergirl80: “They can keep Kim but we want Acuna back ASAP!”

@Braves1122: “We’re really about to rush Acuña back aren’t we lmao”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-18 in 45 games at Truist Park).