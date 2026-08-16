Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish off their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

The Braves most recently lost by a score of 10-3 on Saturday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who batted 1st) finished with two hits (including one home run).

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 8/16 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Yastrzemski LF O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

Acuña Jr. has been moved down to the second spot in the order on Sunday.

The five-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .244 with 65 hits, 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, 43 runs and 15 stolen bases in 71 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RileyDaGoat_: “What did Dom smith and Jim Jarvis do to deserve starting?”

@RyanLottinger: “Punting on a Sunday with Dom smith and Jarvis.”

@MizzezDeanie85: “We better win because I was disappointed yesterday”

@JayTwoOh: “The whole Drake leading off routine is getting old.”

@Antoine_Reese3: “We have to stop with the Jarvis experiment.”

@jbray721: “I’ve watched every game this season and only missed a little of the Sunday home game against the Tigers. I’m sitting this one out. Need a break. These last 2 and the Yankees series have done a number on me for some reason. Hope I check the score and it’s a W.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

They have gone 41-23 in 64 games at Truist Park.