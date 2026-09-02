Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Heartfelt Statement

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 9-0.

Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with three hits, including one home run, three RBIs, two runs and one stolen base.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is the fastest player to 200 HR & 200 SB in MLB history (904 G), passing Alfonso Soriano (929 G). Soriano joined the 200/200 club while playing for the Nationals vs. Atlanta on 8/25/06 while Acuña did so for the #Braves vs. the Nats. How’s that for symmetry?”

Acuña Jr. Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, Acuña Jr. spoke to BravesVision.

Paul Byrd: “Just ahead of Alfonso Soriano. What does that mean to you?”

Acuña Jr.: “Hey, to me it’s an honor to be on that list with Alfonso Soriano and that superstar, you know? I know how much work I can put in myself to be here, to stay healthy, play with my teammates, so I’m just having fun out there and helping my team win.”

Byrd: “That’s great. How about all these fans that traveled here? Atlanta loves you—they’re cheering for you right now. I love the smile! Venezuela loves you. You’re always giving them a shout-out. What does it mean to you for both places, both fans?”

Acuña Jr.: “To me, it means a lot because, you know, they’re driving, they’re flying to Washington to see our team play. So every time when I go to the plate, I do my best for me, for my teammates, for the team, for the fans, too.”

Byrd: “And even Venezuela—everybody watches you.”

Acuña Jr.: “Yeah, for my people in Venezuela, they know me, you know? I play hard no matter what happens, for them, for my team, too.”

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He is a five-time MLB All-Star (and won the 2023 National League MVP Award).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

They will now visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.