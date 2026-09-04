Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Statement Before Phillies Series

On Friday night, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will be in Philadelphia for a series with the Phillies.

The Braves are coming off a series with the Washington Nationals where they split two games.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 9-0 on Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits (including one home run).

ESPN Insights wrote: “ACUÑA JOINS THE 200/200 CLUB 🔥 Ronald Acuña Jr. became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases, doing it 25 games faster than Alfonso Soriano 😳”

Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Statement

After the game, Acuña Jr. spoke about the Phillies (via BravesVision).

Paul Byrd: “Yeah, Philly. You win big today. You’re rolling in off this win. You get a day off and then it’s going to be a zoo in Philadelphia. How excited are you to get there and compete under that kind of pressure and atmosphere?”

Acuña Jr.: “I’m so excited every time when I play against the Philadelphia Phillies, because their fans boo me every single time. But I love that. I love that. That’s the pressure from their fans… Let’s see what happens tomorrow. We play with the same energy. The fans bring the energy too. So it’s like a players’ game this weekend.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-33 in 68 games on the road).

After the Phillies, the Braves will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

On the other side, the Phillies are just 4.0 games back of the Braves for first in the division.

They are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 79-61 record in 140 games.