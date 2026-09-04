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Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Statement Before Phillies Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring the game-winning run off a RBI single by Ozzie Albies #1 to give the Braves a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at Truist Park on September 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. also had his 69th and 70th steal of the season to make him the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will be in Philadelphia for a series with the Phillies.

The Braves are coming off a series with the Washington Nationals where they split two games.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 9-0 on Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits (including one home run).

ESPN Insights wrote: “ACUÑA JOINS THE 200/200 CLUB 🔥 Ronald Acuña Jr. became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases, doing it 25 games faster than Alfonso Soriano 😳”

Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Statement

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After the game, Acuña Jr. spoke about the Phillies (via BravesVision).

Paul Byrd: “Yeah, Philly. You win big today. You’re rolling in off this win. You get a day off and then it’s going to be a zoo in Philadelphia. How excited are you to get there and compete under that kind of pressure and atmosphere?”

Acuña Jr.: “I’m so excited every time when I play against the Philadelphia Phillies, because their fans boo me every single time. But I love that. I love that. That’s the pressure from their fans… Let’s see what happens tomorrow. We play with the same energy. The fans bring the energy too. So it’s like a players’ game this weekend.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves (C) reacts with Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 and Victor Mederos #58 after Olson hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-33 in 68 games on the road).

After the Phillies, the Braves will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

On the other side, the Phillies are just 4.0 games back of the Braves for first in the division.

They are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 79-61 record in 140 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Statement Before Phillies Series

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