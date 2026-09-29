Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Phillies Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will open up a three-game playoff series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves were the winners of the National League East Division with a 94-68 record.

Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Out 5-Word Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “We Readyyy 🫡… Playoff mode On! #ForTheA”

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@1boss_twan: “First pitch take it on outta here”

@bravesscoops: “Yessssir Ronnie!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

@jacob_meador1: “I love you Ronnie”

@kam.stalcup: “Bring it on home Ronny”

@airn13: “Let’s go my boy!!!!! Do your thing!”

@iloveronaldacunajr: “You got this king”

@reidbrass: “Time for you to get a ring you played in my goat”

@trentmckinney: ” HERE WE GO BABY”

Looking At Acuña Jr.

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He is a five-time All-Star (and former MVP).

The 28-year-old finished the regular season batting .255 with 104 hits, 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, 61 runs and 21 stolen bases in 107 games.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves had been coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They have had an impressive turnaround under new manager Walt Weiss.

In 2021, the Braves won their last World Series title when they beat the Houston Astros.