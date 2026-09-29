Hi, Subscriber

Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Phillies Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will open up a three-game playoff series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves were the winners of the National League East Division with a 94-68 record.

Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Out 5-Word Post

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “We Readyyy 🫡… Playoff mode On! #ForTheA”

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in less than one hour.

Comments On His Post

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@1boss_twan: “First pitch take it on outta here”

@bravesscoops: “Yessssir Ronnie!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

@jacob_meador1: “I love you Ronnie”

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates winning the National League East title after a game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@kam.stalcup: “Bring it on home Ronny”

@airn13: “Let’s go my boy!!!!! Do your thing!”

@iloveronaldacunajr: “You got this king”

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

@reidbrass: “Time for you to get a ring you played in my goat”

@trentmckinney: ” HERE WE GO BABY”

Looking At Acuña Jr.

GettyRonald Acuña Jr #13 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He is a five-time All-Star (and former MVP).

The 28-year-old finished the regular season batting .255 with 104 hits, 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, 61 runs and 21 stolen bases in 107 games.

Looking At The Braves

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves is pulled from the game by manager Walt Weiss after his 200th strikeout of the season during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves had been coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They have had an impressive turnaround under new manager Walt Weiss.

In 2021, the Braves won their last World Series title when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Sends Out 5-Word Post Before Phillies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x