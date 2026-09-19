Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement After Astros Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They won by a score of 6-2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with one home run and two RBIs.

He also made an incredible catch in the outfield.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Houston has a problem and his name is Ronald Acuna Jr. If this 4-2 score holds, Acuna will have both the game-winning homer and game-saving catch”

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Acuña Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss spoke about Acuña Jr. (h/t BravesVision).

Weiss: “Ronald makes an unbelievable play because I thought that ball was down. So yeah, great game, great win.”

Reporter: “When you see a ball like that in the air, and you’ve seen Ronald the last several years working through all the knee injuries, but to see him make that play, what kind of confidence does that give you in him?”

Weiss: “Yeah, he’s done that a few times here, right? Especially recently where he’s gotten back to outrunning the ball like he used to. And yeah, he’s moving really well.”

Social Media On Acuña Jr.

Here’s what people were saying:

@SleeperBraves: “A healthy Ronald Acuña Jr is a top 10 player in baseball”

Barrett Sallee: “This is a sub-optimal place to throw a 96 mph fastball to Ronald Acuña Jr.”

Jair Jurrjens: “Name something Ronald Acuña Jr. can’t do. It’s okay, I’ll wait. #BravesCountry”

Mark Bowman: “Ronald Acuna Jr. gives the Braves a 4-1 lead in the seventh. He has six homers in his past 15 games.”

Just Baseball: “Ronald Acuña Jr. ROCKETS his 6th HR of September! 111.0 MPH off the bat 🚀”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 90-64 record in 154 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 39-37 in 76 games away from Truist Park).