Atlanta Braves Add 22-Year-Old Pitcher Before Cubs Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs will open up a series at Wrigley Field.

The Braves are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

Atlanta Braves Add 22-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of the game, the Braves announced the news that they have called up Owen Murphy.

The 22-year-old rookie last appeared in an MLB game on July 18.

Barrett Salle of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves have recalled RHP Owen Murphy and designated LHP Bailey Falter for assignment.”

Social Media Reacts To Murphy News

Here’s what people were saying about the Murphy news:

Mark Bowman: “Owen Murphy will be available out of the Braves’ bullpen these next couple days.”

Harrison Smajovits: “Owen Murphy has a 1.28 ERA in Triple-A since the start of August #Braves”

@weaver_cards: “We talked about how good Owen Murphy has been since going back to AAA on this week’s @BravesBlueprint ! Make sure to check it out wherever you listen to podcasts 🔥”

Grant McAuley: “#Braves recalled RHP Owen Murphy. He’s been on a good run in Gwinnett: Last 5 starts (28 IP): 1.29 ERA – .128 BAA”

@RealAGon7: “Curious to see if Ritchie still gets called up for Wednesday’s start or if Murphy will if he doesn’t pitch in relief first.”

Looking At The Braves Ahead Of Cubs Series

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-62 record in 150 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 37-35 in 72 games on the road).

Following three games in Chicago, the Braves will remain on the road to visit the Houston Astros on Friday night in Texas (they are off on Thursday).