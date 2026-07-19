Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a 7-6 loss on Saturday, but the series is tied up at 1-1.

Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had selected Elieser Hernández.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Owen Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.”

Hernández has yet to pitch in a game this season at the MLB level.

The 31-year-old had signed a Minor League deal with the Braves over the offseason.

He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

Looking At Hernández

Hernández pitched the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins.

Following Miami, he spent the 2024 season on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over 99 career games, Hernández has gone 10-22 with a 5.10 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Mark Bowman: “Hernández will provide bullpen depth. Murphy’s rotation spot will be filled by Martin Perez this week”

@ChoppinBravos: “We’ve officially reached the “who?” part of AA’s yearly pitching rotation.”

@BravesMattC: “Hernández is just a disposable arm for long relief over the next few days until Martin Pérez is likely activated on Wednesday.”

@RyanLottinger: “Braves and the random player name generator. A match made in heaven”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Sunday’s finale as the top team in the National League East with a 56-41 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 28-19 in 47 games at home).

Following the Rangers, the Braves will remain in Atlanta to host the San Diego Padres on Monday night.