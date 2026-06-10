Atlanta Braves Add 8-Year MLB Veteran After Ronald Acuña Jr. News

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Braves are coming off a 6-5 loss on Tuesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. left with an injury.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced the latest update.

They wrote (via X): “Atlanta today also placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected INF Rowdy Tellez to the major league roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Jhancarlos Lara for assignment.”

Looking At Acuña Jr.

Acuña Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBI’s, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games this season.

The 2023 MVP is in his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

He has been unable to play in 100+ games since the 2023 season.

Braves reporter Wiley Ballard wrote: “Braves have now placed Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain (presumably after receiving results from this morning’s scheduled MRI). We’ll get more information during Walt Weiss media availability later this afternoon.”

Looking At Tellez

Tellez has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

He has had stops with the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

Last season, the 31-year-old batted .228 with 66 hits, 17 home runs and 49 RBI’s in 112 games for Seattle and Texas.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have had an incredible start to the year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 45-22 record in 67 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 23-11 in 34 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, they will visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.