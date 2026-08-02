Braves Get Devastating Injury News on 2026 First-Rounder During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves will have to wait until 2027 for AJ Gracia’s MLB debut. Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports that Gracia will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Braves drafted Gracia ninth overall out of the University of Virginia in the 2026 MLB Draft and signed him for a well-under-slot bonus of $3.9975 million. Atlanta used the savings with the pick deeper into the draft.

Considering his signing bonus was less than 75% of the pick’s value, the 21-year-old skipped the physical at the MLB Draft Combine. So it’s theoretically possible the Braves selected the former Duke and Virginia outfielder with that information already known. It’s merely speculation unless addressed by the club itself.

Atlanta is hoping that a strong draft, plus breakouts by Eric Hartman and 2025 first-rounder Tate Southisene, will strengthen their farm system. The Braves are clear buyers, with a comfortable lead in the National League East ahead of the trade deadline.

Braves First-Rounder AJ Gracia Undergoes Surgery

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, starting the outfielder’s recovery. It’s unclear which shoulder needed surgery, although that’s something the club will likely announce in the future.

Cano reports that it will be a recovery period of 7-10 months, which impacts his availability for minor league camp next spring. The most optimistic prognosis is that he’s fully recovered before the start of the minor league season. The longer end of that window is around June.

Given his advanced bat and strong track record in ACC play, AJ Gracia was likely a quick-mover in the Braves system. But the lost reps recovering from this surgery will delay his advancement to the big leagues.