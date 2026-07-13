Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Heartfelt Post After Cardinals Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Braves won by a score of 4-3.

Ozzie Albies finished with one hit and one walk.

Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Heartfelt Post

Albies is now headed to the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

He made a heartfelt post to Instagram after Sunday’s win.

Albies wrote: “I’m thankful for every game, every teammate, every fan, and every chance to compete. Being named an All-Star again is something I’ll never take for granted. Thank you to everyone who voted and has supported me every step of the way. Most of all, thank You, God, for every blessing, every challenge, and for giving me the opportunity to do what I love.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jackbcasey: “Very much deserved 👏 🌟”

@lojac1985: “Ozzie, we love him! Good Luck at the All Star Game! Show them how great you are! Go BRAVES! ❤️💙⚾️”

@miss_carrie_jean: “So proud of you!!! HAVE FUN!! ❤️🌟💙 ❤️🌟💙”

@mckatz23: “We ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 you Ozzie!!!!!! Well earned and deserved.”

@kathydove: “So deserving! Love watching Ozzie play the game he loves!! Atlanta is proud!!!”

@alexcgiles: “The BEST second baseman in franchise history. You’d never say it yourself because of how humble you are, but it’s true and you deserve to hear it. Congrats on #4! 🙌🏼”

@dg_mariposa_86: “That’s our all-star 2nd baseman!! Well deserved, Ozzie! Chop on! 🪓”

Looking At Ozzie

Albies is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (all with the Braves).

He is currently batting .267 with 98 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 61 runs and one stolen base in 95 games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 4: “For the fourth time in his career – and FIRST as a starter – congratulations to @ozzie for his #AllStarGame selection! His four career All-Star games are most in franchise history by a second baseman.”

The Braves (55-40) head into the break as the top team in the National League East.