Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Sends Out 9-Word Post Before Diamondbacks Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will resume action when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently beat the New York Mets by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday (also at home).

They took two out of three games in the series.

Braves Star Ozzie Albies Sends Out 9-Word Post

Ahead of Friday’s series, Ozzie Albies sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Good baseball, good energy, and we keep it moving.”

Looking At Ozzie

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He is currently batting .256 with 119 hits, 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, 72 runs and two stolen bases in 121 games.

The 29-year-old helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Last month, Albies made his fourth MLB All-Star Game.

He wrote (via Instagram) on July 12: “I’m thankful for every game, every teammate, every fan, and every chance to compete. Being named an All-Star again is something I’ll never take for granted. Thank you to everyone who voted and has supported me every step of the way. Most of all, thank You, God, for every blessing, every challenge, and for giving me the opportunity to do what I love.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

As for the Braves, they are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season.

Right now, they are the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-48 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 41-21 in 62 games at Truist Park).

Following three games with the Diamondbacks, they will head on the road for a series with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins that starts on Monday night at Target Field.