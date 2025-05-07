Braves New Outfielder’s Future in Jeopardy as Acuña’s Return Looms

The Atlanta Braves‘ newest outfielder, Alex Verdugo, may be running out of time with his team, again.

Just weeks after clawing his way back to a major league roster, the former Yankees and Red Sox outfielder faces an uncertain future in Atlanta. According to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verdugo may be on the chopping block once Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from knee surgery later this month.

And with limited options and limited production, he may be out of chances.

A Fall from Grace — and a Last Chance

Verdugo’s offseason was already a red flag. The outfielder entered free agency for the first time — and heard nothing.

Not one offer. Not until March 20, just a week before Opening Day.

Verdugo’s stint with the Yankees in 2024 didn’t help his case. Acquired in a high-profile trade with Boston, he was expected to provide consistency and edge to the lineup. Instead, he posted career lows in batting average (.233) and OPS (.647) across 621 plate appearances. He struck out 93 times and managed just 13 home runs — a steep drop for someone playing in the hitter-friendly AL East.

His postseason performance didn’t spark much confidence either, delivering just 10 hits and seven walks in 56 trips to the plate. Combined with rumors of off-field friction, Verdugo entered free agency with declining numbers and a reputation that may have cooled his market.

He eventually signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Braves — a steep drop from the $9.2 million the Yankees paid him last season. Verdugo could’ve declined the Triple-A assignment with no minor league options left. But he didn’t. He reported to Gwinnett, put his head down, and waited.

On April 17, he got the call back to the majors. It may have only bought him time.

Acuña’s Return Forces a Reckoning

With former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. nearing a return, the Braves outfield is about to get crowded. Center field belongs to Michael Harris II. Acuña will take the right. That leaves left field — currently Verdugo’s spot — up for grabs between him and Eli White.

And here’s the problem: White is raking.

Rosenthal laid out the numbers:

Alex Verdugo: .304/.361/.393 (.754 OPS) in 13 games

.304/.361/.393 (.754 OPS) in 13 games Eli White: .304/.350/.571 (.921 OPS) in 25 games

Same batting average, but White is delivering more power and impact, and doing it with a 30-year-old’s urgency. This is his first real breakout, and the Braves might not want to slam that door shut.

Verdugo’s Track Record vs. White’s Momentum

Verdugo still brings value: a solid contact bat, playoff experience, and nine seasons of major league service. But this isn’t about career résumés — it’s about fit, flexibility, and upside.

White’s athleticism gives Atlanta more defensive versatility. Verdugo doesn’t offer much pop or speed. And if it comes down to tools vs. track record, Braves manager Brian Snitker may side with the hot hand — especially in a pennant chase.

That could mean benching Verdugo. Or worse: designating him for assignment. With no options left and a quiet market behind him, there may not be another soft landing this time.

A Decision Is Coming

Barring an injury, someone will lose their spot when Acuña returns. And the odds are stacked unless Verdugo rediscovers his early-career spark — or White cools off dramatically.

Verdugo bet on himself when he signed with Atlanta. But time may be running out on that gamble.