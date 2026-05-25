Former Braves 4-Time Gold Glove Winner Playing in Mexico After Retirement

Former Atlanta Braves infielder Andrelton Simmons is still continuing his baseball career in Mexico.

Simmons last played in the MLB in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs and was known for his glove. Yet, his bat struggled, which played a role in why he wasn’t able to land any more MLB deals.

Simmons played for the Mumbai Cobras of the Baseball United League in 2023, and later that year, he announced his retirement. However, he ended his retirement to play for Dorados de Chihuahua in 2025, and he’s still playing for them in the Mexican League.

Simmons has appeared in 25 games and is hitting .299 with 1 home run and 11 RBIs as his bat has been solid this season. In his first year in Mexico, he hit .324 with 4 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Defensively, however, Simmons has made some mistakes, as he’s committed 5 errors in 23 games at shortstop, after committing 9 errors last season. But the now 36-year-old is a key veteran player for Dorados de Chihuahua and has become a leader for the team.

As for his MLB career, Simmons was a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, winning twice with the Braves and the other two with the Los Angeles Angels. He also played for the Minnesota Twins and Cubs.

Simmons Was Surprised After Braves Trade

Although Simmons was one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball, the Braves traded him in 2015 to the Angels.

Simmons was dealt along with catcher José Briceño for Erick Aybar, Sean Newcomb, and Chris Ellis. After the trade, the shortstop admitted it caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t expect it. But in the back of my mind, I had an idea there’s a chance,” Simmons said of the trade. “I’m happy to be part of an organization that’s trying to win right now.”

The Braves, however, said it was a necessary move as they felt like it would help them win games at the time.

“We need more talent,” GM John Coppolella said. “We think all three players in the trade will have an impact on our major league team for the 2016 season. … You can make an argument that we’ll win more games with Aybar. This wasn’t a prospect trade. This was a value-for-value trade with two really good prospects in it.”

Simmons finished his career with the Braves, appearing in 499 games, hitting .256 with 31 home runs and 168 RBIs.

Atlanta Off to Hot Start

As for this current Braves group, Atlanta is one of the top teams in the MLB.

The Braves are off to a 36-18 start and are 9 games up on the Washington Nationals for the division lead. Atlanta is also atop the MLB.com Power Rankings for another week.

“You name it, the Braves are doing it well. The most fun thing they’re doing is putting together comeback victories: They have an MLB-high 18 comeback wins. Every single bad vibe from last year has disappeared in 2026 — so far,” the power rankings article read.

Atlanta could be on their way to winning 100 games and getting back to the playoffs after a terrible 2025 season.

The Braves will begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.