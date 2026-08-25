5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Georgia.

They had the day off on Monday following a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Release

Earlier this month, the Braves released Andrew McCutchen from their organization.

He did not appear in a game for the Braves (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

The former MVP had been on their Triple-A affiliate.

As of August 25 (22 days later), McCutchen is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He appeared in 37 games for the Texas Rangers this season.

Looking At McCutchen’s Career