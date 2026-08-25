Hi, Subscriber

5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 03: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout during their game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Georgia.

They had the day off on Monday following a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Release

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks back to the dugout during their game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on July 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Earlier this month, the Braves released Andrew McCutchen from their organization.

He did not appear in a game for the Braves (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

The former MVP had been on their Triple-A affiliate.

As of August 25 (22 days later), McCutchen is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He appeared in 37 games for the Texas Rangers this season.

Looking At McCutchen’s Career

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates acknowledges the fans with a curtain call after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on September 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x