On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Georgia.
They had the day off on Monday following a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Release
Earlier this month, the Braves released Andrew McCutchen from their organization.
He did not appear in a game for the Braves (at the MLB level).
MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”
The former MVP had been on their Triple-A affiliate.
As of August 25 (22 days later), McCutchen is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.
He appeared in 37 games for the Texas Rangers this season.
Looking At McCutchen’s Career
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5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release