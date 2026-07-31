Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change During Nationals Series

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Thursday night.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (who batted 2nd) finished with one home run, one walk and two runs in three at-bats.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves beat Nationals 5-4. Albies’ two-run hit in the sixth the difference. Bullpen 4 1/3, 1 ER. Iglesias save 23. Braves now 54-1 when leading after eight innings. 64-45.”

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/31 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

Acuna Jr. has been moved to the leadoff spot on Friday.

The former MVP comes into the night batting .244 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 34 runs and 15 stolen bases in 57 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season in the MLB (all with Atlanta).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Friday night at the top of the National League East with a 64-45 record in 109 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 33-20 in 53 games at home).

Following three more games with the Nationals, the Braves will remain at Truist Park to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Nationals come into the night as the third-place team in the National League East with a 55-55 record in 110 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 (and they are 32-21 in 53 games on the road).

After their series in Atlanta, the Nationals will remain on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.