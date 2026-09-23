CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 14: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After the Reds series, the Braves will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced an update on Ronald Acuña Jr. after he exited Tuesday night's game against the Reds with an injury.
Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Update After Early Exit in Reds Game