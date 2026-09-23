Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Update After Early Exit in Reds Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 14: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta after fouling a ball off his left leg.

From Talkin’ Baseball on X: Ronald Acuña Jr. has left the game tonight after fouling a ball off his left leg

Latest Updates on Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. After Early Exit From Reds Game

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on before hitting a Grand Slam during the seventh inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Braves have yet to make an announcement on Acuña. Hopefully, it isn’t as serious as it looks, and he just left as a precaution since the Braves already clinched the NL East title.

The fact that Acuña walked off the field on his own power is an encouraging sign. This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Update: Acuña left the game with a left shin contusion, the Braves announced. He is day-to-day and the X-rays were negative.

Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases after hitting a Grand Slam during the seventh inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Acuña missed nearly three months this season with a left hamstring strain.

In 104 games this year, the outfielder has slashed .259/.352/.462 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases after hitting a Grand Slam during the seventh inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Acuña, 28, made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018.

The star outfielder has won an MVP Award, three Silver Slugger Awards and the Rookie of the Year Award. He is a five-time All-Star.

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Over his nine-year MLB career, Acuña has posted 30.4 bWAR and a .286/.380/.517 slash line with 206 home runs, 514 RBI and 225 stolen baseas.

Unfortunately, Acuña has missed a lot of games during his career due to multiple injuries, including two ACL tears.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Mauricio Dubon #14, Ozzie Albies #1 and Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/Getty Images)

The Braves entered Tuesday’s game atop the NL East with a 92-64 record. The team has already clinched the division title.

The Braves will most likely enter the postseason as the third seed in the NL.

If the season ended today, Atlanta would host the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card round.

After the Reds series, the Braves will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Update After Early Exit in Reds Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x