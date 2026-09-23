Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Update After Early Exit in Reds Game

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta after fouling a ball off his left leg.

From Talkin’ Baseball on X: Ronald Acuña Jr. has left the game tonight after fouling a ball off his left leg

Latest Updates on Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. After Early Exit From Reds Game

The Braves have yet to make an announcement on Acuña. Hopefully, it isn’t as serious as it looks, and he just left as a precaution since the Braves already clinched the NL East title.

The fact that Acuña walked off the field on his own power is an encouraging sign. This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Update: Acuña left the game with a left shin contusion, the Braves announced. He is day-to-day and the X-rays were negative.

Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña missed nearly three months this season with a left hamstring strain.

In 104 games this year, the outfielder has slashed .259/.352/.462 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Acuña, 28, made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018.

The star outfielder has won an MVP Award, three Silver Slugger Awards and the Rookie of the Year Award. He is a five-time All-Star.

Over his nine-year MLB career, Acuña has posted 30.4 bWAR and a .286/.380/.517 slash line with 206 home runs, 514 RBI and 225 stolen baseas.

Unfortunately, Acuña has missed a lot of games during his career due to multiple injuries, including two ACL tears.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves entered Tuesday’s game atop the NL East with a 92-64 record. The team has already clinched the division title.

The Braves will most likely enter the postseason as the third seed in the NL.

If the season ended today, Atlanta would host the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card round.

After the Reds series, the Braves will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami.