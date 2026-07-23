Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Padres Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Diego Padres at Truist Park.

The Braves have taken two out of three in the series so far.

Most recently, they won 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Austin Riley (who batted 5th) finished with two hits, one RBI and three strikeouts.

ATL Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/23 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS C. Sale SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 6th spot in the lineup on Thursday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .216 with 79 hits, 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, 43 runs and six stolen bases in 101 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th season playing in the MLB (all with the Braves).

At one point, Riley was among the best hitters in baseball.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@DonNJackiStone: “I’m glad they moved Austin down the lineup. I think we’re going to have a big game, today.”

@stubbs_car40331: “I wouldn’t start a left handed bat against the Pads outside of Drake and Olson…They have endless lefties in the pen including the one they’re starting the game with. In a 7 game sample, Hicklen .389 avg. .476 obp, 1.087 ops..seems good”

@kevinfaigle: “and here I thought we might see Ronald back today. So tomorrow it is!”

@BigWilks23: “Happy Chris Sale day to all those who celebrate”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Thursday as the top team in the National League East with a 59-42 record in 101 games.

They have won six out of their last ten.

Following the Padres, the Braves will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.