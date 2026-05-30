Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Reds Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Braves won Friday’s game by a score of 8-3.

Austin Riley finished with one walk, two runs and one strikeout in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 5/30 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Dubón 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Mateo SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Riley is not in the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .213 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 58 games this season.

He is in his eighth season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Riley News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@ChoppinBravos: “Austin Riley needed a day off but it’s also funny how much they love Dubón that dudes gonna end up playing a career high 150- 160 games”

@ByJasonFoster: “I suspected that Austin Riley would get the day off today as he continues to struggle. Walt Weiss continues to not be afraid to play the hot(ter) hand.”

@DVessichelli: “So thankful I don’t have to watch Riley strikeout 4 times tonight. Good lineup!”

@GaSportsFreak1: “No Riley and no Kim. This lineup should feast!”

@CarasikS: “Riley getting a day off is totally fine. Should the Braves need a late RH PH, having Riley come in and replace Yaz/Leon (Tromp replacing Yaz’s spot in the lineup) and moving Dubon to LF is always a good option.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently 39-19 in 58 games, which has them as the top team in the National League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-9 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Reds, the Braves will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on June 2.