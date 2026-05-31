Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Reds Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Austin Riley did not start (but got one at-bat off the bench).

Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 5/31 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Mateo DH H. Kim SS C. Tromp C S. Strider SP”

Riley is back in the lineup (and batting 6th) on Sunday.

The two-time All-Star has been struggling this season, as he is batting just .212 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI’s, 30 runs, three stolen bases (and 72 strikeouts) in 59 games.

Riley’s Background

Riley was picked in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Braves.

The 29-year-old is batting .267 with 896 hits, 177 home runs, 514 RBI’s, 510 runs and 10 stolen bases in 880 career games.

In addition, Riley helped lead the Braves to the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently 40-19 in 59 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 23-9 in 32 games on the road).

Underdog MLB wrote: “The Braves are the first team to win 40 games this season. MLB ranks: Runs – 2nd HR – 2nd OPS – 3rd ERA – 2nd WHIP – 2nd Braves fewest games to reach 40 wins since 2003.”

Reds Right Now

The Reds enter Sunday as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 29-28 record in 57 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 14-14 in 28 games at home).