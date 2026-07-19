Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick Before Padres Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Saturday (but won Friday’s game 15-1).

ATL Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced that they had optioned Owen Murphy back to Triple-A.

He made his first start on Saturday, going 2.2 innings (and allowing two earned runs).

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves have called up RHP Elieser Hernández and optioned RHP Owen Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett”