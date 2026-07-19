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Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick Before Padres Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Saturday (but won Friday’s game 15-1).

ATL Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick

GettyOwen Murphy #73 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced that they had optioned Owen Murphy back to Triple-A.

He made his first start on Saturday, going 2.2 innings (and allowing two earned runs).

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves have called up RHP Elieser Hernández and optioned RHP Owen Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick Before Padres Series

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