ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Saturday (but won Friday’s game 15-1).ATL Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round PickAhead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced that they had optioned Owen Murphy back to Triple-A.He made his […]
Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion Of Former 1st-Round Pick Before Padres Series