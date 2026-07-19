Atlanta Braves Announce Eli White Decision Before Rangers Series Finale

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: Eli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first as he hits a single in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after the Rangers won Saturday’s game 7-6.
Eli White finished Saturday’s loss with one home run and two strikeouts.
Atlanta Braves Announce Eli White Decision
GettyEli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves (left) celebrates at home plate with Mauricio Dubón #14 after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.
Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/19 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS B. Hicklen RF G. Holmes SP”
He is currently batting .227 with 27 hits, five home runs, 17 RBIs, 16 runs and four stolen bases in 57 games.
The 32-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season with the Braves (after three with the Rangers).
Social Media Reacts To Lineup
GettyEli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run to left field during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.
Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series (at home) with the Texas Rangers.The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after the Rangers won Saturday’s game 7-6.Eli White finished Saturday’s loss with one home run and two strikeouts.Atlanta Braves Announce Eli White DecisionFor Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting […]
Atlanta Braves Announce Eli White Decision Before Rangers Series Finale