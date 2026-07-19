Atlanta Braves Announce Eli White Decision Before Rangers Series Finale

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series (at home) with the Texas Rangers.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after the Rangers won Saturday’s game 7-6.

Eli White finished Saturday’s loss with one home run and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Eli White Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/19 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS B. Hicklen RF G. Holmes SP”

White has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is currently batting .227 with 27 hits, five home runs, 17 RBIs, 16 runs and four stolen bases in 57 games.

The 32-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season with the Braves (after three with the Rangers).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup: