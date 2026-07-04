Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim News During Mets Series

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

The Braves are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in the game.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced a big update on Kim.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed INF Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list, backdated to July 1, with right middle finger inflammation. Atlanta also returned INF Kyle Farmer from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned RHP Anthony Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Kim is in the middle of his second season with Atlanta.

He is batting just .068 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 27 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update from the Braves:

@Bam2488: “Kim phantom il stint so we don’t have to play him”

@AndyMo701: “Ahh, the ole retroactive IL stint. Hate he couldn’t get it going but this is necessary at this point.”

@joshallensboy: “Ohhhh so thats why he was so bad”

Mark Bowman: “Kim is heading to the IL. The subsequent rehab stint could at least give him a chance to get right. Kyle Farmer will be back tonight. Ritchie returns to add bullpen depth over the next few days”

@maddiemae123_: “Grasping for any reason to get HS Kim off the roster”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 51-35 record in 86 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 26-16 in 42 games at Truist Park).

Following Saturday, the Braves and Mets will have two more games in the series.