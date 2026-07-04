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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim News During Mets Series

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on May 14, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

The Braves are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in the game.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim News

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced a big update on Kim.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed INF Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list, backdated to July 1, with right middle finger inflammation. Atlanta also returned INF Kyle Farmer from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned RHP Anthony Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Kim is in the middle of his second season with Atlanta.

He is batting just .068 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 27 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the update from the Braves:

@Bam2488: “Kim phantom il stint so we don’t have to play him”

@AndyMo701: “Ahh, the ole retroactive IL stint. Hate he couldn’t get it going but this is necessary at this point.”

@joshallensboy: “Ohhhh so thats why he was so bad”

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to batting practice ahead of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Bowman: “Kim is heading to the IL. The subsequent rehab stint could at least give him a chance to get right. Kyle Farmer will be back tonight. Ritchie returns to add bullpen depth over the next few days”

@maddiemae123_: “Grasping for any reason to get HS Kim off the roster”

Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 celebrates with Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves after a home run against the New York Mets in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 51-35 record in 86 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 26-16 in 42 games at Truist Park).

Following Saturday, the Braves and Mets will have two more games in the series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim News During Mets Series

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