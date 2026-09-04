Atlanta Braves Announce Injury News on Promising 24-Year-Old Prospect

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a crucial four-game series this weekend (which wraps around to Monday).

Before the series kicked off, the Braves have been very active with roster transactions within the organization.

One move that was made regarded minor-league player Patrick Clohisy, who has had a very promising season to this point in the minors.

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Patrick Clohisy Lands on Minors IL

According to the Gwinnett Stripers transactions tracker, Patrick Clohisy has landed on the 7-day IL on 9/4, which puts his 2026 campaign in jeopardy.

“Gwinnett Stripers placed OF Patrick Clohisy on the 7-day injured list.”

He has been with the Stripers since Mid-July, when he was called up from AA.

In 38 games with AAA Gwinnett, Clohisy has batted .358 with three home runs, one triple, and nine doubles.

For his entire 2026 season, he’s batting .294 across 108 games played and carries a strong OPS of .842. He is a promising player in the Braves organization and has surged in the prospect rankings.

Clohisy was an 11th-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2024, and he’s swiftly moved up in the organization.

Across three seasons in the minors, he’s clubbed 17 home runs, 55 doubles, and 8 triples in 265 games.

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More on Patrick Clohisy…

Patrick Clohisy is the 16th-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Here is a piece of his MiLB.com prospect bio:

“Clohisy’s future in the big leagues is directly connected to his legs. In 2025, regular season and AFL combined, he stole 101 bases in 120 attempts (84.2 percent success rate) in 152 games. Not only does he have great speed, he’s aggressive in using it, wreaking havoc at all times. His wheels also help him cover a ton of ground in the outfield. He can no doubt play center field, but has and will continue to get time in all three spots.”

Clohisy has 142 total stolen bases in the minors. The speedy outfielder could potentially be called up by the Atlanta Braves in 2027 if they happen to need outfield help, and if he continues the strong level of play in the minors.

His 2026 season could come to an end after the injury news, especially because the Gwinnett Stripers season is coming to an end soon.