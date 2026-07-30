Atlanta Braves Announce Injury News To Recent 1st-Round Pick In Organization

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They will look to rebound after losing two out of three games to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Braves Announce Injury News To 1st-Round Pick

Tate Southisene has been having a fantastic season in the Minor Leagues.

The 19-year-old was recently called up to Double-A.

MLB Pipeline wrote (on July 26): “Tate Southisene is moving up again … and on his way to Double-A, @JonathanMayo confirms. The #Braves’ No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 94) is hitting .279/.408/.469 across two levels and is tied for eighth in the Minors with 45 steals.”

That said, it’s now been announced that Southisene has been placed on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29): “Columbus Clingstones placed SS Tate Southisene on the 7-day injured list.”

Southisene was picked in the 1st round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Bill Shanks (July 28): “Atlanta Braves prospect Tate Southisene, just promoted to AA Columbus, was hit in the wrist tonight in the game against the Trash Pandas. They are sending him for X-Rays. Let’s hope for the best.”

Jack Patterson (July 29): “Braves #3 Prospect Tate Southisene heading to the IL after the hit by pitch last night.”

@BigPoppaPanda (July 29): “INF Tate Southisene, @Braves #3 prospect, had two at-bats in his AA debut last night: AB 1: Drilled Braves MILB Pitching Coordinator Wes McGuire in the head on a foul ball into the dugout. AB 2: Hit by a pitch on right wrist. Had to leave the game and is now on the IL. Brutal.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong season.

They come into Thursday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 63-45 record in 108 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 6-4 (and are 32-20 in 52 games at home).

Following their series with the Nationals, they will remain at home to host Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.