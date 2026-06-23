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Atlanta Braves Announce Injury Update On 10-Year MLB Player

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 29: Kyle Farmer #12 of the Minnesota Twins looks on in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on September 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-2.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).

Braves Announce Injury Update On 7-Year Player

GettyKyle Farmer #15 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Padres, the Braves announced an update on Kyle Farmer.

He has been out since May 10.

MLB.com wrote: “Begins a rehab assignment June 23 in the catcher position as he attempts to boost his chance of returning to the roster. Has appeared in 19 career games behind the plate, including 15 in 2019.”

Farmer had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies over ten MLB seasons.

Last year, Farmer batted .227 with 63 hits, eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 97 games for Colorado.

The Braves wrote (via X) on March 21: “The #Braves today signed INFs Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith to one-year, split contracts for the 2026 season.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Injury Update On 10-Year MLB Player

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