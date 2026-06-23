Atlanta Braves Announce Injury Update On 10-Year MLB Player

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).

Braves Announce Injury Update On 7-Year Player

Ahead of their series with the Padres, the Braves announced an update on Kyle Farmer.

He has been out since May 10.

MLB.com wrote: “Begins a rehab assignment June 23 in the catcher position as he attempts to boost his chance of returning to the roster. Has appeared in 19 career games behind the plate, including 15 in 2019.”

Farmer had signed with the Braves over the offseason.

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies over ten MLB seasons.

Last year, Farmer batted .227 with 63 hits, eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 97 games for Colorado.

The Braves wrote (via X) on March 21: “The #Braves today signed INFs Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith to one-year, split contracts for the 2026 season.”