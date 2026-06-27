San Francisco Giants Announce Surprising Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Braves Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 5th) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/27 L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt LF J. Lee RF R. Devers 1B W. Adames SS B. Eldridge DH M. Chapman 3B D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C L. Webb SP”

Hoo Lee has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order for the first time this season.

He comes into the night batting .327 with 91 hits, five home runs, 30 RBIs, 41 runs and five stolen bases in 73 games.

The 27-year-old is in his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

While the Giants, have had a tough season, Hoo Lee has been one of their bright spots.

He will have a chance to make his first career All-Star Game.

@BaseUnstitched wrote (on June 26): “Jung Hoo Lee is starting to look like the guy we knew in the KBO and it’s so much fun to watch 293 PA .332/.365/.478 .367 wOBA 136 wRC+ 9.2% K/4.4% BB Among qualified hitters, he is leading the Giants in most major categories at the plate.”

If the Giants were willing to trade him, they would probably get a nice package in return.

That said, he is young enough that he could also be part of their future (once they start winning again).

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League 33-48 record in 81 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 16-22 in 38 games at home).

Following two more games with the Braves, the Giants will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.