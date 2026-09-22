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Atlanta Braves Announce Lane Thomas News Before Reds Series

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Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Braves revealed an update on outfielder Lane Thomas, who has been on the injured list since Sept. 8 with a strained left intercostal muscle.

Atlanta Braves Announce Lane Thomas Update Before Reds Series

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

From MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on X: Lane Thomas (intercostal muscle) received a cortisone injection last week. He was able to take swings off of a tee today. No specific timetable, but he could be available during the early part of the playoffs.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X: Lane Thomas said he took some light swings off a tee today, is progressing well and feels like he’s a little bit ahead of schedule

Looking at Lane Thomas

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Braves acquired Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals for left-hander Carter Holton and right-hander Lucas Braun on Aug. 2.

Thomas, 31, has hit .171/.261/.317 with one home run and three RBI in 46 plate appearances with Atlanta this season.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 12: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Thomas is mainly a platoon bat for Atlanta, largely splitting time with Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield. Thomas, a right-handed hitter with strong career numbers vs. southpaws, mainly starts against left-handers while Yastrzemski starts against right-handers.

Thomas slashed .232/.326/.393 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI over 97 games with the Royals this season. He has recorded innings at all three outfield spots this year.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Lane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves catches a fly ball by Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Against southpaws, Thomas has slashed .262/.364/.440 this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Thomas has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Royals and Braves.

Over his career, Thomas has hit .239/.310/.413 with 87 home runs and 294 RBI.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Mauricio Dubon #14, Ozzie Albies #1 and Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/Getty Images)

The Braves have already clinched the NL East title.

Atlanta is the third seed in the NL with a 92-64 record. With just two series remaining in the regular season, the Braves will likely keep their spot in the standings.

Therefore, Atlanta will likely host the last Wild Card team in a best-of-three series to kick off the playoffs. As of now, the last Wild Card team is the Philadelphia Phillies, but the Phillies are just one game behind the top two teams (Cubs and Padres).

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Lane Thomas News Before Reds Series

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